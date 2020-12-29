Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Folk festival long-awaited opportunity to celebrate

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Preparing for the latest Whare Flat Folk Festival, at the Waiora Scout Camp yesterday, are (from...
    Preparing for the latest Whare Flat Folk Festival, at the Waiora Scout Camp yesterday, are (from left) Nicholas (8) and William (14) Helm, of Outram, festival organiser Bill Morris (seated), Andrew Bowen, of Dunedin, Hunter Helm (7), of Outram, and Tahu Mackenzie, of Dunedin. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    More than 1000 people are likely to attend the latest Whare Flat Folk Festival, partly because of a post-pandemic hunger for live music, organisers say.

    "It’s going to be like a drink of water after a long march in the desert," festival organiser Bill Morris said, of the 46th festival, which starts tomorrow.

    "There’s a hunger out there for live music.

    "People have just been looking for an opportunity to gather and to celebrate," he said.

    Showcased would be "incredible talent" from Dunedin and elsewhere in the country.

    During Dunedin’s Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of the year, many people had regained an appreciation of family and community, he said.

    Family and community had always also been at the heart of the festival, which this year featured a particularly strong line-up of performers.

    The festival’s internet page says that "closed borders equal a unique, star-studded line-up"for the event, and for the 7.30pm Local’s Concert. The festival ends on Saturday night .

    Among the many highlight acts are Nadia Reid, and Polytropos, the latter comprising Celtic music performing duo Oscar West and Rennie Pearson.

    Other performers include Rob and Manuela, the latter featuring West Australia fiddler, composer and violin maker Rob Zielinski and Italian flautist Manuela Centanni.

    Leading bluegrass performers You, Me, Everybody are among more than a dozen main musical acts.

    US-born Oscar LaDell (22) grew up in Dunedin, and has performed with his father Leo LaDell at the festival since 2015.

    Oscar LaDell and his band Hoot will be performing at this festival for the first time, and his father will also take part in one event.

    "It’s a pretty special thing for Dunedin," Mr Morris said of the festival.

    The programme also includes musical workshops and and lively children’s activities, the latter co-ordinated by Tahu Mackenzie, he said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Advertising Feature

    cgg_caro_header2.png

    kids_button.jpegunder_50_button.jpegunder_100_button.jpegover_100_button.jpeg

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter