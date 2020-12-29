Folk festival long-awaited opportunity to celebrate

Preparing for the latest Whare Flat Folk Festival, at the Waiora Scout Camp yesterday, are (from left) Nicholas (8) and William (14) Helm, of Outram, festival organiser Bill Morris (seated), Andrew Bowen, of Dunedin, Hunter Helm (7), of Outram, and Tahu Mackenzie, of Dunedin. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

More than 1000 people are likely to attend the latest Whare Flat Folk Festival, partly because of a post-pandemic hunger for live music, organisers say.

"It’s going to be like a drink of water after a long march in the desert," festival organiser Bill Morris said, of the 46th festival, which starts tomorrow.

"There’s a hunger out there for live music.

"People have just been looking for an opportunity to gather and to celebrate," he said.

Showcased would be "incredible talent" from Dunedin and elsewhere in the country.

During Dunedin’s Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of the year, many people had regained an appreciation of family and community, he said.

Family and community had always also been at the heart of the festival, which this year featured a particularly strong line-up of performers.

The festival’s internet page says that "closed borders equal a unique, star-studded line-up"for the event, and for the 7.30pm Local’s Concert. The festival ends on Saturday night .

Among the many highlight acts are Nadia Reid, and Polytropos, the latter comprising Celtic music performing duo Oscar West and Rennie Pearson.

Other performers include Rob and Manuela, the latter featuring West Australia fiddler, composer and violin maker Rob Zielinski and Italian flautist Manuela Centanni.

Leading bluegrass performers You, Me, Everybody are among more than a dozen main musical acts.

US-born Oscar LaDell (22) grew up in Dunedin, and has performed with his father Leo LaDell at the festival since 2015.

Oscar LaDell and his band Hoot will be performing at this festival for the first time, and his father will also take part in one event.

"It’s a pretty special thing for Dunedin," Mr Morris said of the festival.

The programme also includes musical workshops and and lively children’s activities, the latter co-ordinated by Tahu Mackenzie, he said.