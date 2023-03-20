Forecast heavy rain set to improve soil moisture levels

The southern region’s last remaining hot spot may fully dissipate this week, dragging the area out of danger of falling into drought.

Heavy rain was forecast for much of Otago and Southland over the next two days, and would have a major impact on the regions’ significant soil moisture deficits — otherwise known as hot spots, a Niwa spokesman said.

Moderate-to-heavy rain was observed in the past week across Tasman, the West Coast and Fiordland, where amounts of 50mm-120mm were widespread, he said.

Amounts of 25mm-40mm were recorded in Southland and Stewart Island, while the rest of the South Island generally received less than 25mm.

This resulted in small-to-moderate soil moisture increases along the West Coast and lower South Island, while decreases occurred in Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson.

The driest soils in the South Island, when compared with normal for this time of the year, are still located in the Buller district, Southland and Stewart Island, while the wettest soils for this time of the year are found in northern Canterbury.

"Most previous hot spots dissipated in the past week, although one remains in a small part of interior Southland.

"Persistent hot spot regions have the potential to develop into drought.

"Dry-to-very dry conditions are persisting in much of Otago, Southland and Stewart Island," the spokesman said.

However, moderate-to-heavy rain was expected to impact most of the South Island today and tomorrow, before dry weather returned for the mid-week period, he said.

Weekly rainfall totals could again exceed 100mm for most of the West Coast to Fiordland, and much of the eastern and lower South Island could receive 30mm-50mm.

"Due to the expected rainfall in the next week, soil moisture levels may increase across a majority of the South Island, including the driest areas of Buller district and Southland.

"The current hot spot in Southland may fully dissipate in the next week," he said.

