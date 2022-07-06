Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Forecast rain puts damper on Octagon event

    By John Lewis
    A poor weather forecast for Dunedin has prompted the cancellation of the Octafun event in the Octagon.

    Octafun was supposed to provide live entertainment to rugby fans in the Octagon on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, before the All Blacks v Ireland test Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday evening.

    However, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said due to the poor weather forecast for the next few days, council had made "the difficult decision" to cancel the event.

    He said the traffic management plans would remain in place for safety reasons from Friday morning until Sunday morning, in the lower Octagon and Stuart St.

    The special bus services would also continue as planned.

    "And given the forecast rain, we will be opening the Dunedin City Library carpark up as a covered space for people to wait for their buses."

    There would also be portaloo toilets located in the upper Octagon outside the Municipal Chambers from tomorrow until Sunday morning.

     

