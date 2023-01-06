Free Church of Tonga branch seeking premises after approval

Addressing the congregation at a Free Church of Tonga service held at Sacred Heart Church in Dunedin yesterday is lay preacher Peni Asi Latavao, of Dunedin. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Half a year on from being recognised as an official branch, Dunedin's Free Church of Tonga is looking for a place of its own.The congregation was established about four years ago when lay preacher Peni Asi Latavao moved to Dunedin with his family.

The church had seven families at present, about 40 members, and two more were signed on to join, Mr Latavao said.

The national president of the church, the Rev Semisi Fonua, and head reverend of Christchurch Tevita Fifita had given their support for the Dunedin branch to find its own home.

He would be searching for a permanent location to hold services, Mr Latavao said.

Yesterday's congregation at a Free Church of Tonga service

Mr Fonua and Mr Fifita were in Dunedin yesterday for an evening service at Sacred Heart Church, where church members congregated, he said.

A lot of Tongan students from across the country came to Dunedin to study and it was important they had a place to feel at home.

Having a dedicated space for the church would help a lot, he said.

Church members had been "blessed" by being able to use Sacred Heart Church.

He expected it to take up to a year to find a location, he said.