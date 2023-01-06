Free Church of Tonga branch seeking premises after approval

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The congregation was established about four years ago when lay preacher Peni Asi Latavao moved to Dunedin with his family.
The church had seven families at present, about 40 members, and two more were signed on to join, Mr Latavao said.
The national president of the church, the Rev Semisi Fonua, and head reverend of Christchurch Tevita Fifita had given their support for the Dunedin branch to find its own home.
He would be searching for a permanent location to hold services, Mr Latavao said.
A lot of Tongan students from across the country came to Dunedin to study and it was important they had a place to feel at home.
Having a dedicated space for the church would help a lot, he said.
Church members had been "blessed" by being able to use Sacred Heart Church.
He expected it to take up to a year to find a location, he said.