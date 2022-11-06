Full Armistice Day programme planned

Lieutenant-commander (retired) Rob Tomlinson is looking forward to welcoming a crowd to the Armistice Day commemorations next Friday, November 11, after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The cenotaph in Queen’s Gardens will once again be at the centre of public remembrance of those lost to war, with full Armistice Day commemorations planned for next week.

Convener of Armistice Day and Anzac Day events for Dunedin RSA, Lieutenant-commander (retired) Rob Tomlinson, is relieved the commemorations will return to normal after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Last year, the event had to be pre-recorded for broadcast, and we could only have a very small contingent at the cenotaph," Lt-Cmdr Tomlinson said.

"So it’s going to be very special to have a full event this year, with VIPs and the public attending."

Public Armistice Day commemorations, marking the end of World War 1 at 11am on November 11, 1918, will be held at the cenotaph next Friday, November 11. The event also remembers those lost in conflicts throughout history.

People are asked to gather from 10.45am, ready for the ceremony to start just before 11am with a two gun salute, fired by members of the Otago Gunners Association.

The service will be led by MC Lieutenant William Atkinson and Padre Aaron Knotts, with guest speaker former Police commissioner Howard Broad, CNZM.

The reading will be given by RSA Otago-Southland regional president Jenepher Glover, and the service will be attended by Otago Regional Council chairwoman Gretchen Robertson, DCC Parks and Recreation group manager Scott MacLean (representing Mayor Jules Radich), Dunedin RSA president Bob Barlin, and British High Commission representative Lieutenant Jennifer Greenfield.

Emeritus Prof John Broughton will say the Ode in te reo, and the RSA Choir will sing the national anthems of New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain, accompanied by Kaikorai Brass.

The former commanding officer of HMNZS Toroa, Lt-Cmdr Tomlinson has been organising Anzac Day and Armistice Day commemorations since 2018, when he took over from Lox Kellas, and has had to negotiate some difficult times during the pandemic.

"It has been quite awkward at times, with the pandemic restrictions, so it will be really good to be able to bring people together again next week. It will be a nice occasion - hopefully the weather stays good."

• In recognition of Armistice Day, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum will host a free talk by Emeritus Prof Tom Brooking entitled "Loss: The Impact of the First World War Nationally and in Otago and Southland", at noon on November 11, in the museum auditorium.

• The Dunedin RSA Choir will mark Armistice Day with a special concert, featuring Sir Karl Jenkins’ masterpiece The Armed Man - a Mass for Peace, on November 11, from 7pm at Knox Church.

The RSA Choir will be joined by soloists and a children’s choir from Knox Church, as well as a brass band ensemble and David Burchell on the church organ. Entry by koha.

