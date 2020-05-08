Fully accessible public toilets called for

Disabled Persons Assembly kaituitui-community networker Chris Ford. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The Disabled Persons Assembly hopes to see a Changing Places bathroom installed in Dunedin.

Changing Places is based on a UK project to provide fully accessible public bathrooms ‘‘where people with multiple or complex disabilities can get changed in a safe, clean environment’’.

Disabled Persons Assembly kaituitui-community networker Chris Ford told yesterday’s meeting disabled people should have access to the bathroom, which contains adult-sized changing tables and hoists. He said the council could put it forward as a ‘‘shovel-ready project’’.

Mr Ford said disabled people also needed to be included as active partners in the council’s social housing review to be undertaken over the next year.