Friday, 8 May 2020

Fully accessible public toilets called for

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Disabled Persons Assembly kaituitui-community networker Chris Ford. Photo: Brenda Harwood
    Disabled Persons Assembly kaituitui-community networker Chris Ford. Photo: Brenda Harwood
    The Disabled Persons Assembly hopes to see a Changing Places bathroom installed in Dunedin.

    Changing Places is based on a UK project to provide fully accessible public bathrooms ‘‘where people with multiple or complex disabilities can get changed in a safe, clean environment’’.

    Disabled Persons Assembly kaituitui-community networker Chris Ford told yesterday’s meeting disabled people should have access to the bathroom, which contains adult-sized changing tables and hoists. He said the council could put it forward as a ‘‘shovel-ready project’’.

    Mr Ford said disabled people also needed to be included as active partners in the council’s social housing review to be undertaken over the next year.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter