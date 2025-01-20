Fun had despite low numbers

Ninety-four-year-old Bob Clark, of Timaru, checks out two lilies on show, a robina lily (left) and oriental lily at the Otago Lily Society show on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

St Kilda was the site of a bloom of sweet-smelling lilies on Saturday, but the show was rather dampened by a growing season marked by disease and wet weather, society members say.

However, despite the markedly smaller collection of flowers on display at the Otago Lily Society’s show at the St Kilda Bowling Club, what could not be dampened were their spirits.

Secretary Margaret Dodd said excessive rain and overcast skies meant this year’s crop either did not grow, or became victims of a disease called botrytis, where the "leaves would resemble snotty seaweed" and the plants would become inundated with brown pox marks.

Once the lily had hints of the dreaded brown speckles, it was done for, Ms Dodd said.

Society vice-president Dave Pegg had a lily in the show which had not yet opened, despite "trying everything".

"I’ve had it in front of the heat pump at night, kept it in the glass house, I’ve put it everywhere — the bloody thing just won’t open," he said.

Mr Pegg said the cold temperature over Christmas pushed the opening of the surviving lilies right back and many were not ready for the show.

"At the end of the day, it’s just soul destroying, it really is.

"You put so much effort into stuff, you know, and sometimes this is just what happens," he said.

He estimated there were about one third of the usual amount of lilies on show.

However, despite the low turnout of lilies, society members were still having a good time and were happy to see the survivors on show.

"We’re all here having a good time regardless."

Mr Pegg said while it was great to see so many familiar faces, the club would love to have some new blood taking up the hobby too.

The society has a children and teenager category which drew zero entries on Saturday.

"Lily growers never die, even if we smell like we have ... however, it would be nice to pass on the craft to a younger generation."

