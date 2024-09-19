Getting a big head start in te reo

Lyra Parata-Mercer is being exposed to te reo Maori at just 9 months old.

The toddler was at Mosgiel Library’s bilingual story time, Wa Korero Reorua, yesterday, where children were read a combination of books in Maori, English and sign language.

Her grandmother Kay Mercer said her mother was Kai Tahu and her father was European so she wanted her granddaughter to be immersed in both cultures.

Librarian assistant Kerri Hayes said she read stories and sang waiata to make it a fun experience for the tamariki.

She said it was extremely important for children to be exposed to te reo Maori because it was New Zealand’s original language.

‘‘That way it can prepare them for school and then eventually into adulthood in the working environment as well.’’

Ms Mercer said she could tell by the toddlers’ reactions they were engaged and learning.

‘‘Their interactions with me are just absolutely special.’’

Mosgiel Library librarian assistant Kerri Hayes holds 9-month-old Lyra Parata-Mercer and a Māori hand puppet for bilingual story time. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

She learned te reo Maori at high school but got out of practice and began learning it again about four years ago.

‘‘It can be challenging at times but the more you use it the better you become.’’

She felt there was a lot of mana and prestige in being able to integrate both languages into your work environment but also your personal life and daily activities.

