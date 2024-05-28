Getting a sneak peak at university life

Pupils from all over the country have had their first taste of university campus life in Dunedin.

Second-year psychology and sociology student Bella Adams was one of those helping the pupils find their way.

"It’s been great talking to people; lots of them are asking about perceptions of the university halls, and which are best for certain degrees.

"I definitely know how it feels to look into different universities and how scary it can be; so it’s been great to help out."

Ms Adams, from Wellington, said she chose the University of Otago because she wanted to live in a new place and gain some independence.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to reassure the new people that it’s going to be all right whatever choice they make."

Otago Boys’ High School pupil Max Cutfield looks around the University of Otago campus with his friends (from left) Jack Ussher, Hamish Grindlay, Liam Elder and Aaron Young. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Boys’ High School pupil Max Cutfield said he was "nervous and excited" about next year.

He was thinking about studying computer science or mathematics.

"It’s going to be a new experience."

Abby Fookes and Jess Hudson, both of Queenstown, hope to study law next year.

"We went through the tour of the halls over the weekend, we must have seen about seven of them. We're looking forward to meeting new people and having lots of freedom."

A spokeswoman said thousands of prospective students and their families had been on campus the past two days taking part in academic presentations and activities, residential college tours, and engaging with University clubs and services.