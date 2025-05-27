Glass panels to go in order to house aerial appliance

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Work has begun on raising the height of a door at the Dunedin Central Fire Station in preparation for a new — and taller — aerial appliance.

Later this year, Dunedin will receive a new aerial appliance which will not fit through the Central Fire Station’s historic doors.

During a hearing about changes to the district plan on May 20, Port Chalmers Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Stephen Hill said the middle two doors of the Central Fire Station had to be raised to fit new trucks and equipment.

"We’re about 200mm too low for the new aerial — we’re struggling to get it into the current Dunedin City Fire Station appliance base."

In anticipation of the new aerial appliance, the upper glass panels of the historic doors would need to be removed.

Dunedin’s aerial appliance is shared with all the city’s stations and has been in use since 1998.

The Central Fire Station — built in 1931 — is a category 2 historic building.