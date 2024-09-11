Glovebox rummager rumbled at 3am

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man woke up to another man allegedly rummaging through his glovebox in the early hours of this morning.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Highcliffe Rd address at 3am after a resident discovered an unknown 55-year-old man in his car going through the contents of his glovebox.

‘‘The person basically woke up and found this person going through their car,’’ Snr Sgt Matt lee said.

When police arrived the man was still in the car.

He was charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle and bailed to appear in court on a later date.