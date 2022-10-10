Gorse goes up

A gorse fire burns in a gully off Deans Valley Rd, near Waitati yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said eight crews from Waitati, Palmerston and Waikouaiti stations had been called to a vegetation fire on Mt Cargill Rd, near Blueskin Rd about 11.40am.

A helicopter was also called in to help tackle the blaze.

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The fire was under control by about 2.45pm, the spokesman said.

Incoming Dunedin City Councillor Mandy Mayhem-Bullock said the fire happened next to a paddock where her two horses, Longbow of Long Armour and Fiery Rascal, were kept. They were not hurt but had been frightened by the fire, she said.