Halfway Bush, Wakari stores targeted

Police are investigating after two more convenience stores were targeted in Dunedin overnight.

A police scene guard was in place outside the On the Spot store in Ashmore St, Halfway Bush, following a burglary early this morning.

A spokeswoman confirmed police were called at 4.10am, when a member of the public spotted an offender smashing a window to gain entry to the store.

"The caller advised that the offender had a bat of some sort, but that has not been substantiated as yet."

She could not say whether anyone else was at the property at the time of the break-in, or if anything had been taken.

Police had since left the scene, but inquiries were continuing.

Officers had also visited a nearby On the Spot convenience store at the corner of Taieri and Helensburgh Rds in Wakari this morning, after a window was damaged overnight.

It did not appear as if anyone had gained entry to the store, but police would review CCTV footage, she said.

Earlier this month, the Four Square Foodlands Supermarket in Kaikorai Valley Rd became the fourth convenience store in a week to be targeted, when two bungling would-be burglars smashed their way in, tried to break open a cigarette cabinet, then fled empty-handed when an alarm went off.

The incident followed similar burglaries at the BP service station in Mornington, the Port Chalmers Four Square and the Brockville Supermarket.