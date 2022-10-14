Hangry man attacks Uber Eats car

A Dunedin man was so unhappy a meal arrived late that he resorted to attacking the delivery driver's car.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said an Uber Eats delivery driver dropped a McDonald's meal to a Signal Hill address about 9pm.

The customer believed the delivery took too long and police received reports he yelled at the delivery driver, followed him, kicked his bumper and whacked the rear passenger window with his hand, Const Turner said.

The customer was warned by officers, Const Turner said.

The incident served as a reminder to be patient with all delivery drivers.

‘‘Like everyone else, they are doing the best they can,’’ Const Turner said.

