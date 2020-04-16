Thursday, 16 April 2020

2.45 pm

Number of active cases, recoveries in South revealed

    By James Hall
    The Ministry of Health has revealed the number of active and recovered cases of Covid-19 in the Southern district today.

    This afternoon the ministry revealed there are 213 confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in the South.

    This means there were no new cases in the South in the last 24 hour reporting period.

    There are 74 active cases of Covid-19 in the Southern District Health Board area and 139 recoveries.

    Meanwhile the MoH also revealed there were three new confirmed or probable cases of the virus linked to the Bluff wedding cluster.

    Image: Ministry of Health
    This brings the total number of cases linked to the cluster to 92.

    This makes it the biggest cluster in the country alongside the Marist College cluster in Auckland which also has 92 cases linked to it.

    There are still no new cases linked to the cluster from the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown, which has 33 cases.

    Ministry of Health director of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today there are 15 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

    Of those cases 6 are confirmed cases and 9 are probable cases, Dr Bloomfield said.

    There are no further deaths due to the virus, he said.

    He said there were 770 total recoveries from the virus which was up by 42 since yesterday.

    The total number of confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the outbreak began is now at 1401.

    Dr Bloomfield said there were 12 people in hospital with the virus and three were in intensive care.

    Two of the people in ICUs were in a critical condition, one of them is in Dunedin Hospital.

    Dr Bloomfield said a post-mortem is underway for the man who died in Invercargill thought to be coronavirus-related.

     

