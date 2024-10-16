Senior doctors warn govt over stalled hospital

Piles on the site of the new Dunedin hospital inpatients building. The hospital’s new outpatient building rises behind. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The southern region’s leading clinicians have sent a letter urging the government not to make further cuts to the new Dunedin hospital project.

The letter, signed by more than two dozen clinical directors, comes in response to the government proposing to either down-scale the project or retro-fit the existing Dunedin hospital.

It is addressed to Health Minister Dr Shane Reti, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The last of the piles has been driven in the inpatients site; the outpatients building is due to be complete by 2026.

‘‘We write in our capacity as clinical directors across Dunedin and the whole Southern region to express our deep concerns at the recent Government announcements relating to further changes and consequent delays to building the new Dunedin hospital,’’ the letter said.

‘‘Dunedin hospital must continue to provide a strong regional tertiary service and be at the forefront of clinical training for the country’s emerging medical professionals. We believe that the proposed changes to the new Dunedin hospital pose a significant threat to achieving these goals.’’

The government has set the budget for the project at about $1.9b, but this does not include the pathology building or car parking.

Image: supplied

In September, the ODT reported HNZ were in discussions with the contractors over possible clinical cuts to the hospital project.

At the time, proposed cuts discussed included reduction in emergency department beds and downgrading operating theatres, along with removing wall-mounted medical gas in some theatres and having only one high-spec ‘‘hybrid theatre’’ on opening, instead of two.

The letter appeared to express concern about this and other moves to down-scale the project.

It also reiterates appeals by the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga to ensure the new hospital fulfills its role of being a teaching tertiary hospital.

‘‘Iterative cost-containment and value management exercises have already reduced the floor-space substantially and . . . peer reviews have repeatedly shown that the resultant designed size and complexity of the new Dunedin hospital are the minimum required for the tertiary services it provides to the whole of urban and rural Southland, Otago and, increasingly, South

Canterbury.

‘‘The growth in the Queenstown-Lakes catchment of the new Dunedin hospital will exert further pressure. Supporting appropriate regional services relies on adequate access to acute specialist services for our rural patients.’’

Proposals to retro-fit parts of the existing site were also criticised.

‘‘We also urge extreme caution when considering any proposal that attempts to extend the clinical working life of the 50-year-old Dunedin Hospital ward block.

‘‘Recent experiences with even modest refurbishments resulted in a cascade of knock-on adverse clinical ramifications and patient risk across multiple floors of the hospital.’’

In response, Dr Reti said the government had received the letter.

‘‘Ministers had two meetings with clinical and health team leads when they visited Dunedin for the recent announcement.

‘‘Their insight and inputs will continue to be valued as the process moves forward.

“Our government is absolutely committed to building a new hospital in Dunedin.’’

Dr Reti said hospitals in Nelson, Whangarei, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North and Tauranga could be at risk ‘‘if Dunedin continues to go so far over budget. That’s a financial reality’’.

“I want to assure the people of Dunedin and the south, clinicians and health workers, that Health New Zealand and ministers are fully committed to making sure we deliver long overdue solutions to their region’s health infrastructure.”

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz