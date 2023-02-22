Forecasters have issued a heavy rain watch for Otago with rainfall possibly reaching warning levels in some areas.

The MetService warning covers from 8am to 11am after which the rain should ease.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the east of Otago where the threshold for heavy rain is lower," MetService said.

The heavy rain watch also covers Canterbury and Westland today as a frontal system over the South Island moves northwards.

"Rain should ease over the South Island later today, but the heavy rain watch now includes Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay.

"Hawke's Bay, in particular, could see an extended period of rainfall from tomorrow, and the watch was likely to be upgraded to a warning," MetService said.

People were strongly urged keep up to date with the latest forecasts, in case changes are made, or further areas are added.





