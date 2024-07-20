Heights of enjoyment for dancers in Octagon

The Octagon was turned into a sea of red as people from all over Dunedin flocked to dance to Kate Bush’s 1978 hit Wuthering Heights today.

The crowd of dancers reached more than 100 people by midday as people of all ages came decked in red to participate.

The worldwide event is held every year globally close to Kate Bush’s birthday on July 30, and Dunedin is the first city in the world to celebrate.

The youngest dancer in the crowd was four months old and the oldest person donning the red was 90.

Dunedin resident Hilary Rowley said the event was a great excuse to come out and "make a tit out of yourself in public".

"I love it, this is the third time I’ve come out — I can’t bend down properly or do the kicks, but it’s great fun."

Dancers take part in the Wuthering Heights event in Dunedin's Octagon on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Despite this being the third year she has come out to the day, she still does not have the dance down pat.

Ms Rowley said Wuthering Heights was released when she was in secondary school, but she was never a large fan, due to falling into the "punk rocker" category.

"It’s all about the community, coming out waiving around and having some fun."

Wuthering Heights had the perfect dance to make accessible for everyone’s mobility and skill level, and the goal of the day was to have some fun and be a little silly, she said.

Organised locally by Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem, the day was also an effort to raise funds for Wellness, Empathy and Kindness Aotearoa, who provide support for individuals and organisations who wish to learn more about specific area of mental health and intellectual disability.

They also provide wellness toolboxes for people who are suffering.

