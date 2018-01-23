Help sought to find missing girl

Jaaleigh Peek. Photo: NZ Police

Dunedin police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jaaleigh Peek was reported missing from Palmerston by her family on Monday and police said they have concerns for her wellbeing.

Miss Peek is believed to be in the Dunedin area.

Police said anyone who knows where she is could send a private message via the Southern District Police's Facebook page, or phone Dunedin police on (03) 471-4800.