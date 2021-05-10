Monday, 10 May 2021

Highlander Shannon Frizell in alleged assault on woman at Octagon bar

    By Steve Hepburn
    shannon_frizell_skeets220618_0.jpg

    Shannon Frizell. File photo
    Highlanders and All Black loose forward Shannon Frizell is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a Dunedin bar at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen earlier said a rugby player "of significance" was involved in an incident at Vault 21 around 2.30am on Sunday, and confirmed police were investigating an incident at an Octagon bar.

    Police were notified of the allegations on Sunday. Officers did not attend the incident.

    Nobody has been arrested.

    Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark was aware of the incident.

    “We are aware of an alleged incident involving a player on Saturday night. We will investigate and make no further comment at this stage.”

    Frizell (27) made his All Black debut in 2018 and has played 13 tests.

