Hobbyists send intricate creations to war

Almost 100 people were well prepared for battle at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre at the weekend.

Their armies were there for the SouthCon gaming event hosted by the Otago Miniature Tacticians Society and intricate work had clearly gone into creating pieces for the front line.

Society president Kelly Gragg said the convention had 95 competitors this year.

They were mostly from the South Island and a few had come from Auckland and Wellington, he said.

Games lasted for about 2½ to three hours and the activity held appeal for people into science fiction or fantasy, but also arts and crafts, he said.

Mr Gragg suggested getting the armies ready, including painting them, was itself a hobby.

Four gaming systems were in play at the tournament.

Though the stakes seemed quite high, Mr Gragg described the games as social.

Club days are held regularly at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum.

