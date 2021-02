A house bus has jackknifed on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, and is blocking two lanes.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident in Evansdale, between Coast Rd and Evansdale Glen Rd, 9.35pm.

A house bus had jackknifed and was blocking two lanes, she said.

Police said nobody appeared to be injured in the incident.

A tow had been arranged.