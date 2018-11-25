Hub Youth Complex swamped again

Moving items out of the flooded Hub Youth Complex in East Taieri this week were (from left) Connor MacKenzie (16), of Outram, Ryan Roxburgh (18), of Fairfield, Makayla Hawker (16), of Halfway Bush, Riley Gale, Aidan Nichol, Ben Hackfath (all 16), all of Mosgiel, and Jayden Standring (16), of East Taieri. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dunedin is on track for its wettest November on record as the city cleans up after flooding and slips.

Tuesday's storm brought more than 100mm of rain to some areas, also causing road closures, forcing up manhole covers, swelling rivers and felling trees.

Among those affected was The Hub Youth Complex in Cemetery Rd, East Taieri, damaged by flooding for the third time in two years.

East Taieri Church parish manager Leanne McKinlay said floodwater from Owhiro Stream entered every room in the complex about 4pm on Tuesday.

The damage was "devastating'', Ms McKinlay said.

"This is our third flood in two years and this will be the worst. It came really fast.''

The rooms were flooded above the skirting boards, all the carpet needed to be replaced and furniture was soaking. Mud covered wooden floors.

About 200 young people used the complex each week and many of them were on hand to help shift out furniture yesterday.

The church was insured.

MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said 106.5mm of rainfall was recorded at Swampy Summit, west of the Northern Motorway, on Tuesday.

The wettest November on record was in 1951 when 146.4mm of rain fell in the month. Records began in 1918.

More rain was forecast for Sunday to Tuesday.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz