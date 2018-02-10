Hundreds farewell slain Dunedin teen

Hundreds of friends and family members overfilled a Dunedin chapel today for the funeral of Amber-Rose Rush - a girl described as the "life of the party", who pretended to be tough, but was a ``marshmallow'' on the inside.

Amber Rose-Rush (r) and her mum Lisa Ann.

Amber-Rose (16) was found dead at her Corstorphine home last week and a 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with her murder.

The funeral was filled with bright clothes as people were instructed by the family to not wear black to honour Amber's love of colour.

Family members each lit a colourful candle to begin the service.

Amber-Rose's mother Lisa was too distraught to speak herself. Her partner Brendon read out a letter Amber-Rose wrote on her mother's birthday.

"Even though I'm a brat, and I can have a shitty attitude, you mean the world to me. Without you I don't know where I would be."

Amber-Rose's sister Shantelle said the two were "partners in crime".

Mourners were encouraged to wear coloured clothing. Photo: Christine O'Connor

"She touched so many people. This is not goodbye, it's a see you later."

Celebrant Lynne Greer said Amber-Rose was popular and had an "amazing personality".

She read a letter written by Amber-Rose's mother: "You are the best daughter I could have hoped for. Your little attitude made you who you are, acting all tough, but a complete marshmallow on the inside."

Amber-Rose was known by many nicknames including Peanut, Amby and Shorty.

She was described as "caring, loving, cheeky and spunky" and was not afraid to say what she thought.

"She did have a wee temper, but usually it would fire up and just as quickly extinguish."

Her family loved her sense of justice.

One story was told of Amber-Rose meeting a homeless man outside a supermarket and using the last $10 from her pay to buy him food.

``When she got back to the car she was moved to tears.''