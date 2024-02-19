Hundreds march for ceasefire

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Hundreds of people gather at the Tūhura Otago Museum reserve in Dunedin on Saturday to march to the Octagon.

The protesters were demanding a ceasefire in the Israel/Palestine conflict as the death toll passes a claimed 32,000.

More than 15 weekly protests have been held in Dunedin, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA), since the present conflict began in October.

Organisers have said the rallies will continue not only until a ceasefire in Gaza is achieved, but when enough justice is achieved for Palestine.