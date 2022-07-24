Icy Dunedin roads: car plunges down bank, crashes on highway

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The driver of a hatchback has had a lucky escape after sliding on ice and plunging nearly 15 metres down a steep bank in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at 10.40am in Maori Rd, near Jubilee Park, where the road conditions were extremely treacherous with black ice from kerb to kerb.

Dunedin City Council contractors were called in to grit the road.

A motorcyclist also managed to walk away after falling from his motorcyle nearby in Belleknowles, about 9am.

Meanwhile, icy roads have led to two crashes on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said a van crashed off the road and into a ditch about 5.30am today on the Waikouaiti-Waitati Road.

No-one was injured.

The crash was in the same location as a two-car crash about 6.40pm yesterday, she said.

Both occupants of that crash received moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up and diversions were in place for a short time yesterday while contractors helped clear the road.

Today’s van crash did not block the road.

However, the spokeswoman urged road users to exercise caution in the icy weather.

Dunedin police were in the area this morning, stopping vehicles at The Kilmog and providing advice on driving to conditions on icy roads.

