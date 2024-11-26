Imitation firearms prompt armed police response

Armed police talk to several youths in Princes St after reports of a firearm being seen on nearby Crawford St. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Three people wielding imitation firearms caused armed police to flood a central Dunedin street this afternoon.

Police received a report of a person allegedly holding a firearm on Crawford St at about 1.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said police attended the report and located three people with imitation firearms nearby in Princes St.

One person was taken into custody for an unrelated matter.

Police were making further enquiries.