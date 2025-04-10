Sofa-thrower cuffed after launching couch at cars

Wing mirrors, car bumpers and a couch were allegedly thrown at oncoming traffic during an incident in Dunedin this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received calls about a disturbance on High St at 8.10am today.

‘‘Reports from the public of a male damaging a vehicle, throwing wing mirrors, bumpers at on coming traffic, also throwing a couch at oncoming traffic.

‘‘I don’t know how you do that.’’

The man had allegedly been confrontational when police arrived and was pepper sprayed and arrested.

A 37-year-old man would appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon on charges of intentional damage and breach of bail.

‘‘There may be more additional charges once we've working out what's been damaged,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.