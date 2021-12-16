Incident at Fairfield school investigated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to an incident in Fairfield.
The Otago Daily Times understands the school is Fairfield Primary, which had released pupils for their Christmas holiday break at 12.30pm.
Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances, the police spokeswoman said.
There were no reports of injury.
Principal Greg Lees and two board members declined to comment on the events of the afternoon.