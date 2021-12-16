Incident at Fairfield school investigated

Police were called to the school early this afternoon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Police were called to a Dunedin primary school following reports of an assault early this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to an incident in Fairfield.

The Otago Daily Times understands the school is Fairfield Primary, which had released pupils for their Christmas holiday break at 12.30pm.

Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances, the police spokeswoman said.

There were no reports of injury.

Principal Greg Lees and two board members declined to comment on the events of the afternoon.