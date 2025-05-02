Boy charged over car thefts 'went to see some mates'

A 15-year-old boy has been charged following a spate of car thefts across the South Island.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the boy was arrested yesterday morning at a Corstorphine address.

‘‘[He was] charged with part of the ongoing investigation about the recent spate of unlawful taking cars,’’ Snr Sgnt Bond said.

‘‘The warrant was for not appearing in court on Monday and that was on unlawful taking charges.’’

The boy was charged with unlawfully taking a Mazda Familia in Ashburton and a Toyota Aqua in Christchurch, both on March 28.

Later that day, he allegedly failed to stop for police in one of the stolen cars near Temuka, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘He went from here up to there just to see some mates and came back,’’ he said.

Investigations into the recently stolen cars were ongoing but the boy was a ‘‘person on interest’’.

The boy was also charged with wilful damage of a bail bracelet.

He was due to appear in Dunedin Youth Court today.

