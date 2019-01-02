Info sought on 'reckless' driver in Fairfield crash

Dunedin police are seeking information about a "reckless" driver following a crash in Fairfield on New Year's Eve.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Morris and Main Rds in Fairfield, about 2pm on Monday.

"Police received several reports from the public of erratic driving before the silver Nissan Bluebird collided with a power pole.

"All callers were extremely concerned about the speed and driving behaviour of the vehicle.''

Police were working to establish the identity of the driver, the spokesman said, and urged anyone with information to call Dunedin Police on (03) 471-4800.