Information sought after robbery attempt at NEV bar

A would-be robber fled in a stolen vehicle after being confronted by an employee at a North Dunedin bar, police say.

Police this evening said they were appealing for information from the public following an attempted robbery of a commercial premises in North East Valley on Saturday, December 28.

About 9.14pm that day, police were alerted to a person with their face covered entering a bar on North Rd.

After being confronted by an employee, the alleged offender exited the premises and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Police said they believed the stolen maroon 1993 Mazda Familia, registration MSN831, was being driven by another person.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Littlebourne Rd on New Year's Eve.

Police said they wanted to hear from any witnesses to the attempted robbery, or about any sightings of the vehicle, including from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

- Police 105, reference number 241229/1914.