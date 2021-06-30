Injured cyclist at Fairfield mystery

Dunedin police are working to understand how a cyclist became seriously injured in Fairfield two weekends ago.

A post on the Southern District Police’s social media page said a cyclist was injured in a crash in Main Rd, near Chadwick St, about 2pm on Saturday, June 19.

The cyclist was found injured on the road by members of the public.

Police were working to understand the circumstances of how the cyclist came to be injured and whether another vehicle was involved, the post said.

"Please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 210624/1116."

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.