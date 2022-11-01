Inmate on management plan after prison assault

Otago Corrections Facility prison director Dave Miller said a prisoner was removed from his unit and placed on a management plan after assaulting another inmate this morning.

The incident had been referred to police and the assaulted prisoner was seen by the prison health team for grazes to his face and nose before being returned to his cell.

"We have a zero tolerance for violence policy, and any violence or assaults against other prisoners or staff is not tolerated in prisons. Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including potentially facing criminal charges," Mr Miller said.



Police had been called.

