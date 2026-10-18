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Police inquiries are ongoing after a person was found dead found the scene of a Dunedin house fire last week.
A body was discovered inside a Loyalty St house, in the southern Dunedin suburb of Forbury, on Friday after a small fire was extinguished.
A large police presence was visible alongside firefighters.
On Sunday, a police spokeswoman said there was no “substantial update” she could provide, though inquiries were ongoing.
The scene guard at the property was lifted on Saturday evening, she said.
— Allied Media