Police inquiries are ongoing after a person was found dead found the scene of a Dunedin house fire last week.

A body was discovered inside a Loyalty St house, in the southern Dunedin suburb of Forbury, on Friday after a small fire was extinguished.

A large police presence was visible alongside firefighters.

On Sunday, a police spokeswoman said there was no “substantial update” she could provide, though inquiries were ongoing.

The scene guard at the property was lifted on Saturday evening, she said.

— Allied Media