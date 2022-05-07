International pupils eagerly awaited

Dunedin secondary schools are looking forward to the return of international pupils as 1000 secondary schoolers are given the green light at the border.

A fourth border class exception for 5000 students has been approved by the Government, including 1450 university students and 1000 secondary school pupils.

Bayfield High School principal Mark Jones said international pupils added a cultural richness that had been sorely missed over the last two years.

The administrative process moved at a good pace and the pupils were scheduled to arrive in July.

Numbers varied from year to year, but the school usually had 15-20 new international pupils a year.

This year it had been given space for four pupils, three of which were already confirmed.

Columba College principal Pauline Duthie said the school was eager for a new influx of international pupils.

More excited, however, were the pupils who had waited years to come on their New Zealand exchange, she said.

The school usually had about seven international pupils a year and was lined up for four this year.

International pupils brought in discretionary income, but they were never a sure thing and any funds they brought in were in addition to the planned budget.

Otago Girls’ High School principal Bridget Davidson said the school had a very small number of international pupils coming in this year in July.

The school was looking forward to hosting a higher number of international pupils next year.

University of Otago international director Jason Cushen said 260 students had been given the green light to return to Otago.

Of which which just over 100 had come back already, with the rest expected back by September.

It expected to see significant international student interest for on-campus study at Otago in 2023.

