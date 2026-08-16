A Dunedin woman was allegedly assaulted in St Clair by a pair who then took her Israeli flag.

The 58-year-old was at the Esplanade in St Clair on Sunday with her flag when two unknown assailants allegedly assaulted her and stole her flag, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

Police began to receive reports about the scuffle at 4pm.

Officers conducted searches of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

“CCTV of the incident is being reviewed and inquiries are ongoing,” Snr Sgt Notman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz