Students were recognised for their achievements in the John McGlashan College 2024 junior prizegiving.

Year 9 academic awards

Finlay Auchinvole, distinction in visual art and 3d design. Harry Barker, distinction in physical education and visual art. Oscar De Pelsemaeker, distinction in 3d design, drama, food technology and design and digital processing. Rocco Ferguson, distinction in drama. Samuel Gaffaney, distinction in integrated studies, physical education and 3d design. Ben Garner, distinction in food technology. Fergus Gent, distinction in digital technology. Jonah Goodwin, distinction in digital technology and Te Reo Māori. Archie Gordon, distinction in science, physical education and 3d design. Caiden Guthrie, distinction in food technology, design technology and design and digital processing. Ezra Harris, distinction in physical education. Angus Hollows, distinction in physical education, 3d design, design technology and general diligence. Ben Homer, distinction in physical education. Henry Johnson, distinction in digital technology, German, design and digital processing and general diligence. Sam Jones, distinction in design technology. Charlie Kaan, distinction in food technology and design and digital processing. Cameron Lane, distinction in integrated studies and science. Matthew Lawson, distinction in mathematics. Oakley Luke, distinction in science and physical education. Henry Mackay, distinction in physical education. Patrick Mackay, distinction diligence. Riley McCall, distinction in physical education and food technology. Jack McKenzie, distinction in food technology. Jakob Noble, distinction in food technology. Ollie OConnell, distinction in physical education. Lyell Owen, distinction in digital technology, food technology, design technology, design and digital processing and general diligence. Tobias Palmer, distinction in music. Max Paterson, distinction in physical education and Te Reo Māori. Ollie Paterson, distinction in food Technology and general diligence. William Reid, distinction in integrated studies. Cooper Robertson general diligence. Charlie Rohland, distinction in design and digital processing. Jack Rongen, distinction in music. Hamish Smith, distinction in physical education, visual art and design and digital processing. Bobby Song, distinction in mathematics, physical education, digital technology and German. Simba Tang, distinction in drama. Artie Turner, distinction in integrated studies. Fynn Turner, distinction in design technology. Dino Walton, distinction in mathematics. Eddie Weir, distinction in physical education and visual art. Matua Wetere, distinction in physical education and digital technology.Liam Wilson, distinction in physical education, design technology and general diligence. Harvey Wither, distinction in food technology.

2024 General excellence

Hugo Beeby, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, physical education, design and digital Processing, music, Te Reo Māori and general diligence. Gus Carr, distinction in integrated studies, 3d design, drama, food technology, design technology, design and digital processing and general diligence. Blake Chalmers, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual art, 3d design, digital technology, food technology, German and general diligence. Dominic Cheng, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual art, digital technology, German, music and general diligence. Peter Choi Distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, 3d design, digital Tectnology and drama. William Collie, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, visual art and Te Reo Māori. Jamie Copland, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science and drama. Adam Dockerty, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, 3d design, digital technology, design and digital processing, music and general diligence. Toby Ellis, distinction in mathematics, science, Te Reo Māori and general diligence. Ruan Hamman, distinction in integrated studies, science, drama, design technology, German, music and general diligence. Henry Huse, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, 3d design, design technology, design and digital processing and general diligence. Archer McDonald, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, design and digital processing and Te Reo Māori. Nathan Paterson, distinction in mathematics, science, visual art, 3d design, digital technology, German, design and digital processing and general diligence. Austin Prasath, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, German, music and Te Reo Māori. Flynn Robinson, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual art and design technology. Toby Spalding, distinction in mathematics, science, drama and Te Reo Māori. Artie Sweetman, distinction in integrated studies, German, music and Te Reo Māori. Jonty Thomson, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, physical education, design technology, design and digital processing and music. Oliver Wang, distinction in mathematics, German, physical education, visual art, digital technology, design technology and design and digital processing. Alexander Zarrabi, distinction in integrated studies, science, music, Te Reo Māori and general diligence.

Year 10 academic awards

Brayden Arlidge, distinction in English and music. Matthew Arlidge, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English and visual art. Isaac Boereboom, distinction in mathematics. Tim Browne, distinction in design technology. Hamish Casey, distinction in physical education, sports performance and general diligence. Oscar Chapman, distinction in sports performance. Bayden Clearwater, distinction in design technology and rural studies. Charlie Cockerill, distinction in 3d design, design technology and rural studies. Blaine Dillon, distinction in physical education, film, design technology and rural studies. Hamish Eason, distinction in design technology and physical education. Ben Gray, distinction in visual art, rural studies and general diligence. Liam Hamilton, distinction in mathematics. Sam Hamilton, distinction in sports performance. Mikae Hape, distinction in physical education and sports performance. Cohen Harris, distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, digital technology and music. Regan Hill, distinction in physical education. Jed Holland, distinction in physical education. Ben Hollard, distinction in mathematics and science. James Homer, distinction in physical education. Thomas Kaiser, distinction in physical education and German. Ollie Kemmett, distinction in film and food technology. Lucas Kirkland, distinction in mathematics, science, physical education, sports performance and general diligence. Finn McDonald, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in Te Reo Māori and general diligence. Rocco McDonnell, distinction in film. Ethan McNeill, distinction in physical education. Odhran McNicholas, distinction in mathematics. Ryan Miller , distinction in visual art and rural studies. Charlie Murdoch, distinction in English. Max Nation, distinction in mathematics, physical education, visual art and 3d design. Tim Niblock, distinction in mathematics, physical education, sports performance and general diligence. Adam OBrien , distinction in science, film, food technology and general diligence. Roam Penwarden, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in digital technology, film, food technology and general diligence. Nelson Rimmer, distinction in mathematics, science and general diligence. Matt Sandford, distinction in mathematics, physical education, food technology, design technology and general diligence. Digby Saunders, distinction in mathematics, physical education and design technology. Angus Sawyer, distinction in mathematics. Kura-mātakitaki Stevens, distinction in Aotearoa NZ Studies and Te Reo Māori. Reuben Tulloch, distinction in film. Jesse Willis, general diligence.



2024 General excellence

Sam Anderson, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, sports performance and Te Reo Māori. Alban Boaden-Trotter, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English,

Aotearoa NZ studies, 3d design, sports performance and general diligence. Christopher Body, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, visual art, German, music and general diligence. Connor Bond, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, physical education, 3d design, film, design technology and sports performance. McKenzie Bryce, distinction in mathematics, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, physical education and general diligence. Joshua Chin, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, digital technology, Te Reo Māori and general diligence. Toby Hebden, distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies and Te Reo Māori.

Jacob Hill, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English and Aotearoa NZ studies. Leo Hill, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, film, music and Te Reo Māori. Henry Jin, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies and German. Shaan Lal, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in science, Aotearoa NZ studies and food technology. Asher Le Cong, distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, physical education, food technology and sports performance. Adam Ludgate, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, digital technology and music. Nio Maclean, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, visual art, digital technology and music. Liam Pettigrew, distinction in mathematics, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, visual art, film, food technology and general diligence. Oliver Schonthal, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, physical education and film. Tommy Wilson, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, food technology and general diligence. Leo Woodham, distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, German and rural studies. Alex Yeo, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies and digital technology.

Sports awards

Novice athletics champion, Ezra Harris. 3000m, Eddie Weir. Badminton singles, Austin Prasath. Most promising junior basketball player, Tim Niblock. Most promising junior cricketer, Shaan Lal. Loyalty, service and sportsmanship to junior cricket, Harry Barker. Novice cross country Champion, Eddie Weir. Junior cross country champion, Ethan McNeill. Most improved football player, Matthew Arlidge. Best junior football player, Oliver Schonthal. Most improved senior 1st XI football player, Oliver Schonthal. Junior golf match-play champion, Oliver Schonthal. Junior stroke-play champion, Oliver Schonthal. Most improved year 9 and 10 player, Jacob Sutherland. Most valuable year 9 and 10 player Hamish Casey. Most improved junior ice hockey player, Dino Walton. Mountain biking, Connor Bond.Most promising under 14 rugby player, Archie Gordon and Henry Mackay.Most improved under 15 rugby player Liam Macgregor and Aiden McLean. Most promising rugby player, Hugh Craig. Junior swimming champion, Hugo Beeby. Best and fairest touch player, Connor Bond. Most promising year 9 volleyball player ,Ezra Harris. Most valuable year 10 volleyball player, Max Nation. Most promising year 9 and 10 waterpolo player, Tim Niblock.

Special prizes

Prepared reading awards, Year 9 Hugo Beeby. Creative writing year 9, Artie Sweetman. Year 10, Adam Ludgate. Speech Award, Year 9, Ruan Hamman. Year 10, Jacob Hill. Debating, Christopher Body. Pipe band most improved piper, Gus Carr. ESOL prize, Shu Peng.

Year 9 and 10 award for Excellence, Toby O’Neill. Contribution to college music, Christopher Body. Excellence in junior music performance, Leo Hill. Library prize, Adam Dockerty, Gus Carr, Finn McDonald. Library reading prizes, Peter Choi, Tommy Wilson. Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards, Alban Boaden-Trotter, Tommy Wilson, Finn McDonald. Most improved academic student in year 10, Liam Pettigrew. Best junior science fair, Blake Chalmers. Best junior speaker of te reo Māori – Kura-mātakitaki Stevens. Teina Award – Toby Ellis. Junior Mana Pounamu, Leo Hill. Citizenship awards, 9CBD Henry Cook, 9DSM Ezra Harris, 9KPH Toby Ellis, 9NSM Jonty Thomson, 10RKO Liam Pettigrew, 10SMC Tim Niblock, 10SMN Finn McDonald, 10TSH Hamish Casey.

2024 Premier prizes

Best all-round year 9 and 10 sportsman, Max Nation. Year 9 boarding house award, Henry Mackay. College’s special character, Finn McDonald. Academic excellence in Year 9, Blake Chalmers. Academic excellence in Year 10. Adam Ludgate and Christopher Body. Best all round student, Connor Bond.