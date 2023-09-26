Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Joyriding children in stolen Demio crash on train tracks

    By Laine Priestley
    The children were in a stolen Mazda Demio. Photo: Supplied
    Three children took a stolen Mazda on a joyride north of Dunedin before driving off-road and crashing on train tracks, police said.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police spotted the stolen Mazda being driven northbound at Waitati by a group of children at 8pm last night.

    Police followed the vehicle from a distance into Waikouaiti, before it headed back to Karitane, then continued following when it headed back into Waikouaiti.

    The children took the vehicle off-road before eventually crashing on train tracks.

    This bought the vehicle to a stop and police apprehended the three children, who were all aged under 14.

    All three will be followed up with by police youth aid.

