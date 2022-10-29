Joys of school days recalled

Queen’s High School first head girl Margaret Young (80) and current head girl Mereana Martin (18) stand alongside founding pupils and staff members of the school yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

When Margaret Young, the founding head girl of Queen’s High School, returned to the grounds yesterday she did not feel as if much had changed.

The school was founded in 1955 with about 150 pupils. About 45 of them reunited yesterday to share memories and speak to present pupils.

Mrs Young (nee Dawson) spoke in assembly before the alumni enjoyed a tour of the school grounds.

She did not need to read her old classmate’s name tags as she recognised them all straight away.

Although it had been 67 years it did not seem like much had changed.

In 1955 they had "young, brilliant" teachers who cared for the pupils and were excited about learning.

"We were treated firm but fair."

Speaking to the pupils yesterday she could tell the attitude had not become slack.

The pupils were all "so alive" with energy, which she loved to see.

From her first day she felt like an important part of the school and was proud to see how far it had come.

"They were some of the best years of my life."

It was wonderful to see what had changed, such as the introduction and growth of the kapa haka group.

The school grounds had changed as well, as they were still under construction when she began her lessons there.

Mrs Young was impressed by the modern facilities and enjoyed being shown around.