Saturday, 10 April 2021

Kayaker rescued off coast near Brighton

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The rescue team at Ocean View Recreation Reserve near Brighton today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    The rescue team at Ocean View Recreation Reserve near Brighton today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A man was rescued and taken to hospital with suspected hypothermia after falling out of his kayak off the coast near Brighton today.

    Police and search and rescue personnel were called after the man got into difficulty about 150m off shore, Constable Matt Sheat said.

    Using an IRB, rescuers hauled the man from the water and brought him back to shore at Ocean View Recreation Reserve, from where he was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John.

    The man was conscious and talking but appeared shaken and showed signs of hypothermia, police said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter