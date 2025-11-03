Key moment after chase comes to dead end

A Dunedin man’s failed attempt to bamboozle police by throwing his car keys away came after his efforts to flee the officers hit a dead end.

Officers on patrol watched the 27-year-old man repeatedly crossing the centre line in King Edward St, South Dunedin, at 1.30am on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

As a result, police did a U-turn and signalled the man to pull over.

However, he quickly fled, turning down McBride St.

Still attempting to flee, the man then turned down Rankeilor St — however, this road was a dead end.

He leapt out of the vehicle then threw his keys away in an alleged attempt to deny he was behind the wheel.

His attempted ruse did not work, and police had the man undergo breath testing procedures.

During the process, they discovered the man was on a zero alcohol licence.

He failed his breath testing procedures but then requested a blood sample be taken instead.

Police were still waiting on the results, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was still arrested and charged with failure to stop and careless driving.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.