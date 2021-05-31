King Edward Court smoked out by small fire

Fire crews blocked off Stuart St after an electrical fire at King Edward Court this morning. PHOTO :PETER MCINTOSH

Emergency services were called to King Edward Court in Dunedin as it filled with smoke this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene, in Stuart St, at 8.33am.

‘‘When the crews arrived, the building was filling with smoke.’’

Five fire engines were sent to the blaze and the southbound lane of Stuart St was blocked for a time.

Firefighters were able to quickly establish that an electrical light fitting, which had malfunctioned, had caused the fire, he said.