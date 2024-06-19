Kmart reveals Dunedin opening date

Mark the date Dunedin — Kmart is one week away.

After months of speculation as construction on the new Dunedin Kmart store came to a close, eager customers now have an official opening date to mark in their calendars.

The Australian retail giant announced today that the store would officially be opening its doors on Thursday, June 27, at 8am.

Online job listings for positions at the store had previously indicated it would open in ‘‘approximately June,’’ and until now the brand had kept the store’s opening date under wraps.