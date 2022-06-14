Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Knox Church filled with song as choirs compete

    By Hamish MacLean
    Liz Conway conducts Dunstanza from Dunstan High School as they perform her composition Whisper at...
    Liz Conway conducts Dunstanza from Dunstan High School as they perform her composition Whisper at The Big Sing 2022 at Knox Church in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Courtney Hickmott directs Cantus Columba from Columba College as they perform Wind und Geige at...
    Courtney Hickmott directs Cantus Columba from Columba College as they perform Wind und Geige at The Big Sing 2022 at Knox Church in Dunedin yesterday.
    The premiere performance of a Dunstan High School choir director’s composition opened Big Sing 2022 in Dunedin yesterday.

    The annual Otago and South Canterbury regional secondary school choir competition was a scaled-back affair this year.

    Only 13 choirs from 12 schools performed in the more intimate venue provided by Knox Church, in George St, instead of the traditional venue of the Dunedin Town Hall.

    Organisers loosened the rules to encourage participation and create more of a choral festival atmosphere.

    Still, because of the challenges choirs faced under Covid-related conditions, there was an added poignancy to the performances yesterday.

    Liz Conway, of Alexandra, one of Dunstan High School’s three choir directors, wrote Whisper for the choir to perform at the competition this year.

    She conducted the choir of year 10 to year 13 pupils to begin the programme of music yesterday afternoon.

    Afterwards, she said she was "so proud" of the choir.

    "Everyone’s aware that every choir will have had such a hard time," Mrs Conway said.

    "I know that it’s not a given that we’re here."

    Covid restrictions meant choirs could not rehearse indoors when they formed in February and March this year.

    Later, illness and isolating staff and students had been very disruptive, she said.

    Otago and South Canterbury regional committee chairwoman Carole Randall said that Wanaka’s Mount Aspiring College choir had been forced to withdraw at the last minute due to snow and below-zero temperatures making their travel impossible.

    "They’re just gutted," she said.

    Nevertheless, event co-ordinator Rosemary Tarbotton had done a great job staging an event that featured a slick gala concert last night.

    The choirs that performed for adjudicator Karen Grylls, from the University of Auckland, would still aim for the finale, when the top 24 choirs in New Zealand compete in Christchurch in August.

     

    Results. —

    Best performance in category 1, New Zealand composition:                     

    Craighead Diocesan School.

    Best performance in category 2, classical composition:                             

    Columba College.

    Best performance in category 3, other styles:                                               

    St Hilda’s Collegiate.

    Most improved choir:                                                                                         

    King’s and Queen’s High Schools combined Polyhymnia.

    Choir most representative of the festival, presented with youth award:   

    Waitaki Girls’ High School.

     

    --  hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

