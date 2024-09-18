Landslide blocking part of Dunedin highway

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A landslide is affecting State Highway 88 near Sawyers Bay in Dunedin tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the highway near St Leonards Dr at 7.52pm.

The road is partially blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to take care and expect delays.

An ODT reporter at the scene said emergency services were checking properties for stability and danger of slipping, but houses in the vicinity are secure.

Foliage from the road was being cleared.

Emergency services will remain at the scene to determine any next steps, the police spokeswoman said.

