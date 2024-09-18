Landslide blocks part of Dunedin highway

A landslide is affecting State Highway 88 in Dunedin tonight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the highway near St Leonards Dr at 7.52pm.

The road is partially blocked and diversions are in place.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An ODT reporter at the scene said emergency services were checking properties for stability and danger of slipping, but houses in the vicinity are secure.

Foliage from the road was being cleared.

Emergency services will remain at the scene to determine any next steps, the police spokeswoman said.

NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said SH88 was blocked between St Leonards and Roseneath.

Stop go traffic management is in place for those heading into the city. Road users heading to Port Chalmers should follow the signposted detour.

Motorists are advised to take care and expect delays.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz