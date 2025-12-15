As swift as the wind

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A fleet of 6m class sailboats harness the wind to drive up the Otago Harbour racing in the ILCA South Island Championships on Saturday.

Wanaka Yacht Club member Quentin Smith said nearly 40 boats from across the South Island were competing in the races at the weekend in one of the biggest regattas Dunedin had hosted in years.

Three classes were involved in the regatta — the 6m, 7m and 4.7m.

A lot of competitors were training for the national competitions in the Bay of Islands in January.