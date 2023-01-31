Large grass fire north of Dunedin

Firefighters are responding to a large grass fire on the Kilmog, between Evansdale and Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a tanker and an appliance from Waikouaiti station were called to a grass fire at Merton about 1.40pm.

The fire, off State Highway 1 near the intersection with Russell Rd, was about 50m by 300m, the spokesman said.

Due to the hot and windy conditions, tankers from Palmerston and Hampden had also been dispatched.

A police spokeswoman said there was no disruption to traffic and both lanes of SH1 remained open.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz