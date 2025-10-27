Connecting with people focus of reunion

Alumni of Logan Park High School’s first class celebrate their 50th jubilee reunion at Logan Park High School on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fifty years may be a long time, but Logan Park High School’s strong school ethos still rings true, a teacher and former student says.

About 300 people connected to the school attended a 50th jubilee reunion at the weekend.

Organising committee member Paul Fielding, of Dunedin, said there were plenty of opportunities to reunite — the celebration included the burial of a time capsule, planting of a native tree, school tours, a teachers’ reunion and "dinner and a dance".

Mr Fielding, who now taught at the school, said there had been a focus on people connecting with each other, rather than hours of speeches.

People from across New Zealand and some from Australia attended.

"So, really there’s 300 reunions rather than one reunion. People are catching up on personal stories and histories and so on."

The school’s ethos had produced good people who contributed to society in a range of ways, he said.

"I think Logan Park has an identity of allowing people to be individuals, to be independent but also to accept people for who they are and to be inclusive."

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz